New Viennese City Government Announced
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 18:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Social-Democratic Party (SPOE) under the lead of current and future Mayor Michael Ludwig and The New Austria and Liberal Forum (NEOS) have finished their negotiations to present a new city government for Vienna. The cornerstones of the program include an emphasis on education, the fight against climate change and a good health care system.
Current and future Mayor Michael Ludwig from the Social-Democratic Party will be governing together with The New Austria and Liberal Forum. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID
It took exactly 18 days of negotiations: Mayor Michael Ludwig of the Social-Democratic Party (SPOE) and Christoph Wiederkehr, head of the Viennese "New Austria and Liberal Forum" (NEOS), presented the cornerstones of the new city coalition. …
