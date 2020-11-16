New Viennese City Government Announced

The Social-Democratic Party (SPOE) under the lead of current and future Mayor Michael Ludwig and The New Austria and Liberal Forum (NEOS) have finished their negotiations to present a new city government for Vienna. The cornerstones of the program include an emphasis on education, the fight against climate change and a good health care system.

Current and future Mayor Michael Ludwig from the Social-Democratic Party will be governing together with The New Austria and Liberal Forum. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID

It took exactly 18 days of negotiations: Mayor Michael Ludwig of the Social-Democratic Party (SPOE) and Christoph Wiederkehr, head of the Viennese "New Austria and Liberal Forum" (NEOS), presented the cornerstones of the new city coalition. …

