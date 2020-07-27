The 2020 Vienna Election: 230,000 Non-Austrian EU Citizens Are Eligible to Vote
A total of 1,362,795 persons are entitled to vote in the Vienna municipal and district elections on October 11, 2020. This figure includes 229,784 non-Austrian EU citizens who are eligible to vote and may participate in the district representative elections.
At the 2020 Vienna elections, both the municipal council and the district council will be elected.
The total number of eligible voters of 1,362,795 is divided into 712,138 women and 650,657 men.
Who is entitled to vote?
All Austrians who were born by October 11, 2004, and who had established their primary residence in Vienna by the cut-off date of the election, July 14, 2020, at the latest, are entitled to elect the district representatives.
In addition, non-Austrian EU citizens who were born by October 11, 2004 and established their main residence in Vienna no later than July 14, 2020, the cut-off date of the election, may also cast their votes in the election of the district representatives. The total number of non-Austrian EU citizens eligible to vote amounts to 229,784 persons.
Altogether, 1,362,795 Viennese citizens are entitled to vote in the district representative elections.
The municipal council may be elected by all 1,133,011 Austrian citizens who were born by October 11, 2004, and who had established their primary residence in Vienna by the election deadline, July 14, 2020 at the latest.
However, non-Austrian EU citizens are not entitled to vote in the municipal council, as the latter is also the provincial parliament (Landtag) in Vienna.
Only persons with Austrian citizenship are entitled to vote for the provincial parliament (Landtag).