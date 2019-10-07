Kurz Is Assigned the Mandate to Form a Government

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen commissions Sebastian Kurz to form a government. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

Van der Bellen has entrusted federal party leader Kurz, as chairman of the party with the most votes, with the responsibility of making proposals for the formation of a new federal government in accordance with Art. 70 para. 1 of the Federal Constitution.

In his talks with the chairmen of all parties represented in the National Council, the Federal President had asked everyone to place Austria's welfare above any party tactical interests in the negotiations that would now follow.

"Regardless of the party colours in the government, I would like to see a red-white-red government: for a strong Austria in a strengthened Europe. A Europe that is working on its global political capacity," said the Federal President.

The Federal President had gained the impression that the Austrian People's Party could establish a federal government supported by a majority in parliament in negotiations.

In addition, the Federal President's wishes for the future federal government are as follows:

First: Dealing with the impending climate catastrophe should be at the top of the agenda. All parties have already formulated concrete measures on this issue during the election campaign. Climate protection is by no means an Austrian matter alone. All governments in Europe and the world are concerned about the issue.

Secondly, the independence of the judiciary is a valuable asset in the Austrian Federal Constitution. A high degree of sensitivity is also called for in all matters of security. "I will therefore attach the greatest importance to the careful treatment of security and justice issues in terms of content, policy and personnel within the framework of the government formation process." said Van der Bellen.

Thirdly, in an exchange of views with party chairman Kurz, I addressed the central issues of Europe and Austria's economic development. The economic situation is worsening and this will have to be taken into account. The success of Austrian companies in terms of innovation and digitisation is a major national task. The prerequisite for this is a modern education and research sector. I would also like to remind you that many Austrian companies are active in exports and that a common Europe is essential for this.

Fourthly, the incumbent Federal Government is made up half of women and half of men. "I think it would be a good idea if the proportion of women in the future government were correspondingly high", concludes the Federal President.