Austrian Caretaker Government Demission and Re-Appointment

Bierlein and all members of her government were again sworn in by the Federal President. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

Van der Bellen has asked the Government Team Bierlein to carefully make the preparations for the handover to the future Federal Government and to use their expertise and knowledge of the challenges and opportunities to lay the foundation for a good start for the future government.

After the final election result will be available towards the end of the week after all the election cards have been counted, it is the task of the Federal President to get the government negotiations under way.

If there are no significant changes after the planned preliminary talks with the top representatives of the parties or in the election results, the Federal President will instruct the party with the strongest vote, represented by Sebastian Kurz, to form the government.

The transitional government Bierlein has offered its dismissal. Van der Bellen took note of this and entrusted the cabinet with the continuation of the official affairs. Bierlein and all members of her government were again sworn in by the Federal President.

In this regard, the Federal President noted that a provisional Federal Government is legally entitled to all the powers associated with the exercise of government duties.

Finally, the members of the Federal Government made the following pledge and affirmed it with a handshake and signature: "I swear that I will faithfully observe the constitution and all laws of the Republic and perform my duty to the best of my knowledge and belief."