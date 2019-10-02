Government Formation: Party Leaders in the Presidential Chancellery

In the Presidency Chancellery: Van der Bellen has started a round of talks with ÖVP leader Sebastian Kurz and the other leaders of the future parties represented in Parliament. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen received the party leaders of the three largest parties to be represented in parliament for talks.

The results of the National Council elections and the forthcoming government negotiations had been discussed. Formal talks will only take place after the mandate to form a government has been given.

The ÖVP federal party chairman…