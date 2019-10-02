Sponsored
Article Tools

Government Formation: Party Leaders in the Presidential Chancellery

Published: October 2, 2019; 19:36 · (Vindobona)

President Van der Bellen received the chairmen of the federal parties ÖVP, SPÖ and FPÖ for a discussion in the Hofburg.

In the Presidency Chancellery: Van der Bellen has started a round of talks with ÖVP leader Sebastian Kurz and the other leaders of the future parties represented in Parliament. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen received the party leaders of the three largest parties to be represented in parliament for talks.

The results of the National Council elections and the forthcoming government negotiations had been discussed. Formal talks will only take place after the mandate to form a government has been given.

The ÖVP federal party chairman…

This article includes a total of 111 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Caretaker Government Demission and Re-Appointment (October 2)
Read More
FPOE, SPOE, OEVP Austrian Peoples Party, Norbert Hofer, Pamela Rendi Wagner, Sebastian Kurz, Alexander Van der Bellen, NEOS, Green Party, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Werner Kogler
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
Rudolfinerhaus Private Hospital: The Most Advanced Treatment by Tradition
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter