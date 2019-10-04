Election 2019: Five Parties Make Their Entry into the Austrian National Council

The election also met with great interest abroad. A total of around 900 media representatives were accredited for the media centre. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Matthias Weinlich

The Austrian People's Party once again became the strongest party.

It gained 37.5% of the votes and will thus receive 71 mandates (+9). This is followed by the Social Democrats (SPÖ) with 21.2% of the votes and 40 mandates (-12) and the Freedom Party (FPÖ) with 16.2% of the votes and 31 mandates (-20).

The Greens achieved their best result to date with 13.9% of the votes and 26 mandates.

There is also a plus for the NEOS: 8.1% of the votes mean 15 seats in the National Council (+5).

The election also met with great interest abroad. A total of around 900 media representatives were accredited for the media centre set up by Parliament in the National Library.

The reason for the early National Council election was the break-up of the coalition of ÖVP and FPÖ as a result of the so-called Ibiza affair.

Until the swearing-in of a new government, the official business will be conducted by the transitional government formed by experts under Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein.

The constituent session of the newly elected National Council is scheduled for 23 October, when the 26th legislative period will also end.