Vienna Election 2020: Social-Democrats Are Clear Winners

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: 5 hours ago; 13:45 ♦ (Vindobona)

The current Mayor of Vienna and the leading candidate for this election, Michael Ludwig from the SPOE, has successfully defended the first place in Vienna. Compared to the last election, the Social-Democratic Party has increased its popularity in Vienna even further and will now start negotiations with the other parties to form the next government.

Current, and probably also future, Mayor Michael Ludwig is happy about the result for his party at the Vienna Election 2020. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID

The highly anticipated Vienna Election 2020 took place on October 11, 2020.

Although surveys have shown the dominance of the Social-Democratic Party (SPOE), the result is a strong sign for the, on a national level, weakened party.

Since there was a new record of mail-in voting and around 40% of the ballots have not yet been counted, projections are still inaccurate. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Absentee Voting Week for U.S. Elections (September 29)
Pop-Up Cycle Paths in Vienna Stay Until November (September 2)
"Passport Doesn't Matter" Election Starts in Vienna (August 18)
The 2020 Vienna Election: 230,000 Non-Austrian EU Citizens Are Eligible to Vote (July 24)
Read More
Vienna Election 2020, SPOE, Vienna City Government - Magistrat der Stadt Wien, OEVP Austrian Peoples Party, NEOS, Michael Ludwig, Green Party, Heinz Christian Strache, Gernot Bluemel, FPOE, Dominik Nepp, Christoph Wiederkehr, Birgit Hebein
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter