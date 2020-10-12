Sponsored Content
Vienna Election 2020: Social-Democrats Are Clear Winners
Published: 5 hours ago; 13:45
The current Mayor of Vienna and the leading candidate for this election, Michael Ludwig from the SPOE, has successfully defended the first place in Vienna. Compared to the last election, the Social-Democratic Party has increased its popularity in Vienna even further and will now start negotiations with the other parties to form the next government.
Current, and probably also future, Mayor Michael Ludwig is happy about the result for his party at the Vienna Election 2020. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID
The highly anticipated Vienna Election 2020 took place on October 11, 2020.
Although surveys have shown the dominance of the Social-Democratic Party (SPOE), the result is a strong sign for the, on a national level, weakened party.
Since there was a new record of mail-in voting and around 40% of the ballots have not yet been counted, projections are still inaccurate. …
