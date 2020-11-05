Sponsored Content
EU Budget: Austrian Commissioner Hahn Welcomes New Agreement
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
For the first time ever, the disbursement of funds from the next EU budget will be directly connected to the rule of law of each member state. This was negotiated by representatives of the European Parliament and the Council; among them is Austria's EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn.
Austrian EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn is delighted about the recent agreement of tying the disbursement of EU budget funds to rule of law. / Picture: © European Parliament
The disbursement of funds from the next EU budget will for the first time be directly linked to the rule of law in the member states.
The negotiators of the European Parliament and the Council reached a preliminary agreement on the conditions for protecting the EU budget.
"With today's agreement, we have succeeded in establishing an important pillar in the overall…
