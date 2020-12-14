Sponsored Content
Portuguese Foreign Minister Met Schallenberg
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
Portuguese Foreign Minister Santos Silva welcomed his Austrian counterpart Schallenberg for a working meeting in Portugal's capital Lisboa. The two ministers met prior to Portugal's upcoming EU Presidency to discuss the key issues that will be addressed during that time. These include the transatlantic relations as well as relations with the African continent, accession negotiations with Western Balkan countries and the social and economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva (right) met Austria's Alexander Schallenberg (left) in Lisboa, Portugal. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Shortly before the start of Portugal's EU Council Presidency, Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva met his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg for a bilateral exchange.
The meeting focused not only on the priorities of Portugal's upcoming EU Presidency in the first half of 2021, but also on the Covid-19 pandemic and how to deal with its socio-economic consequences for the whole of Europe. …
