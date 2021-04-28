Sponsored Content
Edtstadler in Madrid and Lisbon: Talks About "Green Passport"
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria's Federal Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler has travelled to Spain and Portugal in order to discuss the fight against Covid-19, coordination in reconstruction and the "Green Passport". She demands an economic comeback that is characterized by green and digital transformation.
Spain's Minister for Economic Affairs Nadia Calviño (left) and Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler (right) met in Madrid. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
Madrid and Lisbon welcomed Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler and her entourage for some working meetings.
"To overcome challenges such as the economic comeback, the fight against Covid-19, coordination in reconstruction and a common plan for the future, we need alliances within the European Union," emphasized Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler …
