Sponsored Content
Batet Lamaña and Sobotka Discuss Spanish-Austrian Relations
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 15:35 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The President of the Spanish Chamber of Deputies Meritxell Batet Lamaña and her Austrian counterpart, National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka held a virtual exchange on Covid-19, the fight against terrorism and anti-Semitism as well as numerous foreign policy issues.
President of the Spanish Chamber of Deputies Meritxell Batet Lamaña (left) and her Austrian counterpart Wolfgang Sobotka (right) met virtually to discuss current issues. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Jantzen
The President of the Spanish Chamber of Deputies Meritxell Batet Lamaña met virtually with Austria's National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka.
The conversation revolved around the management and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the implementation of the vaccination strategy, the intensification of bilateral contacts at the various levels, the rapprochement of the Western Balkan states to the EU and the priorities of the EU Future Conference. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Spanish Foreign Minister Visits Schallenberg (March 15)
Spanish Secretary of State for EU Met Edtstadler (October 28, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content