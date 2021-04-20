Batet Lamaña and Sobotka Discuss Spanish-Austrian Relations

The President of the Spanish Chamber of Deputies Meritxell Batet Lamaña and her Austrian counterpart, National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka held a virtual exchange on Covid-19, the fight against terrorism and anti-Semitism as well as numerous foreign policy issues.

President of the Spanish Chamber of Deputies Meritxell Batet Lamaña (left) and her Austrian counterpart Wolfgang Sobotka (right) met virtually to discuss current issues. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Jantzen

The President of the Spanish Chamber of Deputies Meritxell Batet Lamaña met virtually with Austria's National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka.

The conversation revolved around the management and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the implementation of the vaccination strategy, the intensification of bilateral contacts at the various levels, the rapprochement of the Western Balkan states to the EU and the priorities of the EU Future Conference. …

