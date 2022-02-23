Sponsored Content
OSCE Representative Calls on President Zelensky to Drop Sanctions Against Media in Ukraine
OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro reiterated her concern regarding Ukraine’s practice of applying sanctions against media outlets.
Teresa Ribeiro’s comments follow the decision made recently by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose five-year sanctions against several legal entities, resulting in the effective banning of access to the television channel Nash.
The country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted the decision the same day.
“I want to underline once more that media freedom is dependent on a healthy, vibrant and competitive landscape, including voices that provide a variety of views,” Ribeiro said.
“Any sanctions on media should be applied with restraint and should be subject to careful scrutiny, accompanied by effective procedural safeguards to prevent undue interference.” …
