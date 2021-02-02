Portuguese State Secretary Ribeiro Appointed OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media

The OSCE member states recently made new appointments to the organization's leadership positions at the Ministerial Council. Teresa Ribeiro, the former Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs in the Portuguese government, has filled the post of OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media. Apart from her diplomatic career, the 66-year-old Portuguese had also worked in the media sector in the past.

Throughout her career, Teresa Ribeiro has held different positions in media and international relations Portuguese institutions, with extensive experience working with the EU. / Picture: © Portuguese Republic Government

