Austrian Foreign Minister on Ukraine: "As a neutral state, we are still not neutral when it comes to violence"

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:49 ♦ (Vindobona)

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is visiting Ukraine together with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský and his Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korčok.

Strong signal of Central European solidarity: Foreign Minister Schallenberg travels to Ukraine with Slavkov colleagues. / Picture: © Ukrainian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org

On their first day, the foreign ministers of the Slavkov format visited the line of contact between Ukrainian government troops and Russian-backed separatists in the Donbass conflict zone in eastern Ukraine.

On the second day of the trip, the trio of foreign ministers will meet in Kiev for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, among others. Alexander Schallenberg will also have bilateral exchanges with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and with representatives of the Crimean Tatars. 

