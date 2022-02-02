Sergei Lavrov Expects Clarifications from Individual Western Countries on Russia's Security
The Russian foreign minister's remarks raise hopes for further diplomatic efforts in the Ukraine crisis.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has sent a letter to his Western counterparts asking for clarification on an important security issue for the Kremlin. / Picture: © English: Foreign and Commonwealth Office Wikimedia Commons / English: Foreign and Commonwealth Office, OGL v1.0OGL v1.0
Despite the threatening war scenario around Ukraine, for now the diplomatic dialogue between Moscow and the West continues.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has sent a letter to his Western counterparts asking for clarification on the important security issue for the Kremlin, how Western countries understand their obligation not to strengthen their own security at the expense of Russia's security. …
