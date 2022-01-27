Sponsored Content
EU Council President in Vienna: "Situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border worrisome"
European Council President Charles Michel was in Vienna to discuss the tense situation at Ukraine's border and other pressing issues with Chancellor Nehammer. Read about their discussion.
European Council President Charles Michel (right) meeting with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (left) in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
European Council President Charles Michel recently met with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Vienna for the first time since he became Chancellor.
The main topics of their working talks were the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, migration and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ukraine…
