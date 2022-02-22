Russian Ambassador in Vienna Lyubinsky Summoned to the Foreign Ministry

Published: Yesterday; 21:47

Following the recognition of Donetsk and Lugans and due to the escalation of the situation in Ukraine, the Russian Ambassador in Vienna, Dmitry Lyubinsky, has been summoned to the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador, H.E. Dmitry Yevgenevich Lyubinsky. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell / CC0

The Austrian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to Austria.

The reason behind this, according to the Foreign Ministry, is the Kremlin's decision to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in eastern Ukraine as independent people's republics and that Vladimir Putin has endorsed the claims of Russian-backed separatists to the entire Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. 

Russo-Ukrainian War, Russian Embassy in Vienna, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs
