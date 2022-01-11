Russian Cultural Diplomacy: 130 Years of Moscow in Vienna

More+Events ♦ Published: January 11, 2022; 22:19 ♦ (Vindobona)

Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitrij Ljubinskij recently held an event to present a new book on the Russian Embassy in Vienna entitled "Moscow in Vienna: The Palais Nassau - Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Austria." Read about the event and the new book.

Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitrij Ljubinskij (2nd from right): "The embassy building witnessed the ups and downs in the difficult, centuries-long chronicle of relations between our countries." / Picture: © Facebook / Russian Embassy Vienna / Russische Botschaft Wien

The presentation of the book “Moscow in Vienna: The Palais Nassau - Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Austria” recently took place on the historical premises of the Palais Nassau, which houses the Russian Embassy Vienna (“Посольство России в Австрии”) at Reisnerstrasse 45-47. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Embassy Building “Palais Nassau” in Russian Possession for 130 Years (October 7, 2021)
Forum Österreich-Russland: New Austrian-Russian Friendship Society Founded (September 28, 2021)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Russian Embassy Vienna (September 2, 2019)
Read More
Stefan Karner, Wolfgang Sobotka, Sochi Dialogue Russian Austrian Forum, Russian Embassy in Vienna, Russia, Moscow, Martin Vukovic, Margot Klestil Loeffler, Emil Brix, Dmitry Yevgenevich Lyubinsky - Dmitrij Ewgenjewitsch Ljubinskij, Diplomacy, Cultural Diplomacy, Christoph Leitl
Featured
Meet the Russian Ambassador to Austria: H.E. Dmitrij Ljubinskij
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Russian Embassy Vienna
Forum Österreich-Russland: New Austrian-Russian Friendship Society Founded
See latest Vindobona Newsletter