Federal President: "Blatant violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity"
Austria's Federal President Van der Bellen condemns Putin's recognition of the eastern Ukrainian separatist areas of Luhansk and Donetsk and his order to invade eastern Ukraine.
"With his statements, President Putin has crossed a red line by denying Ukraine its independence and appearing to prepare his own people for war. In doing so, he also risks destroying weeks of efforts at diplomacy and dialogue.
"The deployment of Russian troops to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions ordered by President Putin is a blatant violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The sovereignty and right to self-determination of any country are inviolable. This applies to our European neighbor Ukraine as well as to all other states. An expansion of human suffering in eastern Ukraine must be prevented. I appeal to President Putin to revise his decision and take the path of dialogue instead of confrontation," said the President. …
