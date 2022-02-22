Federal President: "Blatant violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity"

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: 52 minutes ago; 21:22 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austria's Federal President Van der Bellen condemns Putin's recognition of the eastern Ukrainian separatist areas of Luhansk and Donetsk and his order to invade eastern Ukraine.

Austria's President Van der Bellen condemns Putin's march-in order into Donetsk and Luhansk regions. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF

"With his statements, President Putin has crossed a red line by denying Ukraine its independence and appearing to prepare his own people for war. In doing so, he also risks destroying weeks of efforts at diplomacy and dialogue.

"Blatant violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity"

"The deployment of Russian troops to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions ordered by President Putin is a blatant violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The sovereignty and right to self-determination of any country are inviolable. This applies to our European neighbor Ukraine as well as to all other states. An expansion of human suffering in eastern Ukraine must be prevented. I appeal to President Putin to revise his decision and take the path of dialogue instead of confrontation," said the President. 

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austria's Reaction to Putin's Disrespect for the Territorial Integrity and Sovereignty of Eastern Ukraine (Today)
Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Austria Dispatches Crisis Team (February 20)
U.S. President Is "Convinced" Putin Has Decided to Invade Ukraine (February 19)
What Are the Minsk Agreements and Can They Help De-escalate the Russia-Ukraine Conflict (February 16)
Read More
Presidential Chancellery of Austria, Russia, Russo-Ukrainian War, Security, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Human Rights, Luhansk, EU European Union, Donezk - Donetsk, Diplomacy, Democracy, Belarus, Alexander Van der Bellen
Featured
Meet the Russian Ambassador to Austria: H.E. Dmitrij Ljubinskij
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Russian Embassy Vienna
Forum Österreich-Russland: New Austrian-Russian Friendship Society Founded
See latest Vindobona Newsletter