Embassy Building “Palais Nassau” in Russian Possession for 130 Years
To mark the 130th anniversary of the Russian acquisition of the "Palais Nassau" in Vienna for embassy purposes, Russian Ambassador Dmitrij Ljubinskij presented a special postage stamp and stamp block and ceremoniously stamped them. The ambassador also gave a brief speech on the occasion. Read more about the event and the embassy.
The commemorative stamps for the 130-year anniversary of Russia acquiring the "Palais Nassau" for embassy purposes. / Picture: © Facebook / Russian Embassy Vienna
The Russian embassy building “Palais Nassau” has now been in Russian possession for 130 years since it was first acquired by Russian Ambassador Prince Aleksej Lobanow-Rostovsky in 1891. …
