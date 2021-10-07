Embassy Building “Palais Nassau” in Russian Possession for 130 Years

Published: 7 hours ago; 11:08

To mark the 130th anniversary of the Russian acquisition of the "Palais Nassau" in Vienna for embassy purposes, Russian Ambassador Dmitrij Ljubinskij presented a special postage stamp and stamp block and ceremoniously stamped them. The ambassador also gave a brief speech on the occasion. Read more about the event and the embassy.

The commemorative stamps for the 130-year anniversary of Russia acquiring the "Palais Nassau" for embassy purposes. / Picture: © Facebook / Russian Embassy Vienna

The Russian embassy building “Palais Nassau” has now been in Russian possession for 130 years since it was first acquired by Russian Ambassador Prince Aleksej Lobanow-Rostovsky in 1891. …

