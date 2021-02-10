Sponsored Content
Olga Neuwirth Receives Wolf Prize 2021
The Austrian composer Olga Neuwirth has received the Wolf Prize 2021 in Music. The composer can now compare herself with other laureates of the prize such as Paul McCartney, Placido Domingo, and Stevie Wonder. Andrea Mayer, Austria's State Secretary for the Arts and Culture, congratulates Neuwirth on the prize and on "being able to successfully assert herself in the male-dominated world of music."
The Austrian composer Olga Neuwirth has received the Wolf Prize 2021 in Music. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Aufgenommen von Priska Ketterer im Jahr 2002 / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
The Austrian composer Olga Neuwirth receives the prestigious Wolf Prize 2021 for her "outstanding mastery, artistry and communication skills" and as one of the "most accomplished contemporary composers of her generation."
In addition to Neuwirth, the award goes to U.S. musician Stevie Wonder. …
