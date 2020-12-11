Sponsored Content
New Music Director for Volksoper
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Volksoper Wien will have a new music director as of September 2022. Together with the recently announced new opera director Lotte de Beer, Omer Meir Wellber wants to "make the Volksoper one of the most exciting European music theaters". Both De Beer and Wellber bring a lot of experience to their new jobs in Vienna.
The orchestra in the Volksoper will have a new musical director as of September 2022. / Picture: © Flickr / Franz Johann Morgenbesser (CC BY-SA 2.0)
Omer Meir Wellber will become music director of the Volksoper Wien when Lotte de Beer's directorship begins on September 1, 2022.
In addition to directing new productions and repertory performances, he will be primarily responsible for the musical area of the house and the development of the ensemble, orchestra and chorus for five seasons. …
