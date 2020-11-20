Sponsored Content
October: Minus 84.5 Percent Overnight Stays in Vienna
The Covid-19 crisis has hit the hotel and tourism industry hard. Especially urban areas are affected which is also the reason for the drastic numbers of overnight stays in Vienna. Compared to 2019, the city recorded a minus of 84.5 percent in the month of October.
Vienna has recorded 84.5 percent fewer overnight stays in October. / Picture: © Vienna Airport / Flughafen Wien AG
Vienna's overnight stays in October totaled 242,000, which is 84.5 percent less than in the previous year.
From January to October, 4.4 million overnight stays were recorded, which corresponds to a minus of 69.6 percent. …
