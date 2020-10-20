Sponsored Content
September: 75 Percent Fewer Overnight Stays in Vienna
Published: Yesterday; 22:55
Compared to September 2019, Vienna has recorded 75 percent less overnight stays this year. Due to Covid-19 and current travel regulations, the City of Vienna faces a drastic reduction in tourists which can be also observed when looking at the statistical measurements.
Even the famous Fiaker in Vienna's inner city recognize the drastic decline of tourists in Vienna. / Picture: © Flickr / Christine und Hagen Graf (CC BY 2.0)
Vienna's overnight stays in September totaled 376,000, 75.1% less than in the previous year.
From January to September, 4.1 million overnight stays were recorded, which represents a minus of 67.8%.
The net overnight stay turnover of the lodging establishments is currently fixed for the months January to August: EUR 188.6 million means a decrease of 70%. …
