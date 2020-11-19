Nehammer: Strong Together in the Fight Against Anti-Semitism

The Jewish Religious Society and the Austrian Ministry of the Interior extended their funding contract for three more years. The President of the Society Deutsch and Interior Minister Nehammer signed the contract, which provides funding for Jewish facilities all over Austria.

President of the Jewish Religious Society Deutsch (left), Chancellery Minister Edtstadler (middle) and Interior Minister Nehammer at the signing of the contract between the Ministry of the Interior and the Jewish Religious Society. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Jürgen Makowecz

"The protection of the Jewish communities in Austria is very important to me. Therefore, it was of great concern to me to continue the longstanding, proven cooperation between the Ministry of the Interior and the Jewish Religious Society in Austria and to extend the corresponding funding contract for three years," said Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer.

