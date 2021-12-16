Nehammer on First Trip to Brussels as Chancellor: "I'm an Ardent European"

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: 4 hours ago; 14:19 ♦ (Vindobona)

Chancellor Nehammer made his first trip to Brussels for the European Council and the EU Eastern Partnership Summit. There he met with the other heads of state and government of the EU member states, as well as EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Read what Nehammer discussed on the trip.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (left) meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (right) in Brussels. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer traveled to Brussels for a meeting of the European Council–his first as chancellor.

Nehammer met with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the various heads of state and government of the EU member states to discuss the challenges Europe is facing.

Nehammer: “I’m an ardent European”

The Austrian chancellor made a firm commitment to Europe and described himself as “an ardent European.” …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Government Opposes Boycott of the China Winter Olympics (Today)
Priorities of Austrian Foreign Policy in the Face of Numerous Global Challenges in 2022 (Yesterday)
Austria Offers to Build Bridges in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict (December 14)
Read More
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant, Russia, Nuclear Energy Industry, Moldova, Migration, Karl Nehammer, Germany, Georgia, Federal Chancellery of Austria, European Council, EU European Union, Energy Policy, Energy Industry, EC European Commission, Eastern Partnership, COVID-19, Covid Mandatory Vaccination, Coronavirus, Brussels, Border Control, Belarus, Bavaria, Azerbaijan, Asylum, Armenia, Alexander Lukashenko, 2019-nCov, Transport Industry, Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen, Vaccines
Featured
Meet the Russian Ambassador to Austria: H.E. Dmitrij Ljubinskij
U.S. Senate Confirmed Victoria Kennedy to Be Ambassador to Austria
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Russian Embassy Vienna
Austria's List of Pro-Kremlin Lobbyists Has One Cooperation Partner Less
Forum Österreich-Russland: New Austrian-Russian Friendship Society Founded
Embassy Building “Palais Nassau” in Russian Possession for 130 Years
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter