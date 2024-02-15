Michelin Guide Puts Austria's Cuisine Back on the Map

The MICHELIN Guide, together with eight regional tourism organizations and Österreich Werbung, today announced the return of the renowned restaurant guide for the whole of Austria. / Picture: © Guide MICHELIN/Grafik

This decision marks the guide's return to Austria since its last nationwide activity in 2009 and is supported by eight provincial tourism organizations and the Austrian National Tourist Office.

Astrid Steharnig-Staudinger, CEO of Österreich Werbung, emphasizes the importance of this development for Austrian businesses and sees it as a "great international opportunity". The move is part of the national tourism strategy plan "Plan T", which aims to strengthen Austria as a culinary destination.

The Austrian culinary scene is known for its diversity and quality, from traditional inns to fine dining. The revival of the collaboration with the MICHELIN Guide is intended to help consolidate Austria's position on the international gourmet map and increase the visibility of local gastronomy.

The project is financed by Österreich Werbung and the participating provincial tourism organizations. The independence of the MICHELIN Guide ratings remains unaffected, which underlines its role as the most demanding rating standard for top international gastronomy.

Mario Pulker, Chairman of the Gastronomy Association of the Chamber of Commerce, welcomes the return of the Guide and emphasizes the importance of the awards as a trustworthy seal of quality for guests. He also sees it as an opportunity to present new talents on the international stage and contribute to the further development of the Austrian gastronomy scene.

Representatives from various provinces are also positive about the return of the MICHELIN Guide, emphasizing the importance of this partnership for increasing the international visibility of their regions and showcasing Austria's culinary excellence. The cooperation with the MICHELIN Guide is seen as a decisive step towards establishing Austria and its diverse culinary landscape as a first-class destination for gourmets and food lovers worldwide.

Österreich Werbung