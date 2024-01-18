Intercultural Achievement Award 2024 of the Austrian Foreign Ministry

The Austrian MFA awards the Intercultural Achievement Award (IAA) for successful civil society projects in intercultural and interreligious dialogue, recognizing those who positively shape co-existence and promote dialogue through media presence. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

This award recognizes key projects worldwide that promote peaceful coexistence through better mutual understanding. Since its launch in 2014, over 1,913 projects from 110 different countries have taken part, underlining the growing importance and recognition of the award. The winning projects in 2024 will receive prize money of 6,000 to 10,000 euros, with additional recognition prizes of 3,000 euros possible.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg emphasizes the importance of the award for the promotion of projects in the fields of art, culture, youth, human rights, global citizenship education, integration, and gender equality. He invites organizations to participate to present their innovative approaches in the intercultural and interreligious field.

The Intercultural Achievement Award is presented in various categories, including sustainability/environment, topicality, technology, innovation, media, and integration in Austria. This provides a platform for projects with a wide range of focal points, from environmental issues to technological innovations.

The Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs would like to thank its partners, the Future Fund of the Republic of Austria, the Austrian Development Agency, and the Austrian Integration Fund, for their long-standing support and cooperation in awarding the prize.

The Intercultural Achievement Award 2024 provides an excellent opportunity for organizations to showcase their innovative intercultural and interreligious projects and receive recognition and financial support for them. The award emphasizes the importance of intercultural dialogue and cooperation on an international level to promote mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence.

Intercultural Achievement Award 2024

