Jonas Kaufmann and Elisabeth Engelbrechtsmüller-Strauss Awarded the French Legion of Honor

The renowned German tenor Jonas Kaufmann was elevated to the rank of Knight of the Legion of Honor by French Ambassador Gilles Pécout in Vienna on January 12, 2024. The ceremony took place at the residence of the French Embassy in Austria and was attended by numerous guests from the worlds of art, culture, and politics.

Kaufmann, known for his versatility in performing works in German, English, French, and Italian, has made significant contributions to the cultivation of classical music worldwide, particularly in the French repertoire. He has sung on the most prestigious stages worldwide and has been particularly appreciated by French audiences. His notable performances include roles in Verdi's 'Aida' at the Opéra Bastille in Paris and in 'Otello' and 'Werther' at the Opéra Bastille.

In addition to Kaufmann, Elisabeth Engelbrechtsmüller-Strauss, Managing Director of the Fronius technology group, was also awarded the insignia of the Legion of Honor on 30 November 2023. She is particularly committed to gender equality in the business world and promotes work-life balance for its employees.

Engelbrechtsmüller-Strauss, the granddaughter of the founder of Fronius, heads the company, which specializes in photovoltaic systems as well as welding and battery charging technology and employs over 7,000 people worldwide. The Fronius Group generated a turnover of 1.2 billion euros in 2022 and employs more than 7,000 people in its network of 37 subsidiaries abroad. The French subsidiary employs 104 people and has just celebrated its thirtieth anniversary.

France's Legion of Honor

The Legion of Honor (Ordre national de la Légion d'honneur) is the highest distinction in France and one of the best-known honors in the world. It was founded on May 19, 1802, by Napoleon Bonaparte and is a general military and civilian award that is conferred regardless of birth or religion, provided that all those admitted take an oath to support freedom and equality.

The Legion of Honor is awarded in the name of the French Head of State to reward the most deserving citizens in all fields of activity. Its members are recognized for exceptional merit in their field of expertise, be it military, agricultural, industrial, scientific, artistic, or sporting. Membership of the Legion of Honor is a symbol of outstanding achievement and contribution to society. The order underlines the French state's recognition of individual merit and serves as a model of French civic duty.

The Legion of Honor is divided into five degrees: Chevalier (Knight), Officier (Officer), Commandeur (Commander), Grand Officier (Grand Officer) and Grand Croix (Grand Cross). Admission to the Legion of Honor is not only a high honor, but also entails moral duties, as the recipients are seen as role models for service to the nation and its ideals.

