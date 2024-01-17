25th Savaball: A Celebration of Serbian Culture at the Vienna Hofburg

Following the success of the Savaballs' Hofburg debut last year, the 25th anniversary celebration on January 18, 2024, promises to be an even bigger show. This anniversary promises to be an even bigger spectacle than last year's premiere, with Eurovision Song Contest star Željko Joksimović as the evening's star guest. Among the 2,000 expected guests are prominent personalities such as Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Federal Minister Susanne Raab.

The traditional Savaball, which has its origins in the Slavic balls of the 19th century, is an essential part of the Viennese ball calendar. It celebrates the Serbian Orthodox Church and its foundation by St. Sava. After a 60-year break, the ball was revived in 1998 by the Serbian Center in Vienna. The Savaball underlines the deep cultural ties between Austria and Serbia and is a sign of appreciation for the Serbian community in Vienna.

The event will span twelve halls and four stages. Milan Vidović, organizer and chairman of the Serbian Center, emphasizes that the ball will present the many facets of Serbian culture and highlight the long-standing connection between Austria and Serbia. In addition to Austrian guests, numerous international guests, especially from Serbia, are also expected.

Around 300 artists will perform, including Željko Joksimović, the Symphony Orchestra and Choir of the Serbian National Theater and soprano Tamara Rađenović. Highlights of the evening include the traditional Serbian quadrille, a spectacular midnight performance by the cabaret "Lafayette" from Belgrade, and performances by tamburica player Bako Jovanović and DJ MKDSL.

A special concern of the organizers is the support of the Down Syndrome Center from Banja Luka. A raffle and an auction of artworks by Serbian artists will raise funds for the center.

