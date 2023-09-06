Israeli Ambassador Received Federal Association Medal for Services to the Jewish Community in Austria

Israel's ambassador ends his term in Vienna with an honorary award from the Israelite Community. / Picture: © Israeli Embassy in Austria / Clemens Schwarz / HBF

In his speech, the President of the Federal Association, Oskar Deutsch, emphasized the special significance of this award. He said that it underlined not only the esteem in which Ambassador Rodgold was held but also the close and fruitful cooperation between the Israeli Embassy and the Israelite religious communities in Austria. It is the first time that an Israeli ambassador has been honored with this high distinction, which illustrates Ambassador Rodgold's extraordinary services to the communities in Austria.

In his laudatory speech, Chief Rabbi Schlomo Engelmayer traced Ambassador Rodgold's remarkable journey. He highlighted the significant role the Ambassador has played in promoting and strengthening relations between Austria and Israel. The good relations between the two countries were further developed during his tenure, and his commitment to the Israelite communities in Austria was tireless. He also emphasized the Ambassador's participation in the diverse community life and his willingness to actively support the communities.

However, the award of the "Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold" was not only a recognition of Ambassador Rodgold's services but also a farewell. After the end of his term in Austria, Ambassador Rodgold will return to his hometown Jerusalem together with his wife Céline in autumn. The ceremony was thus a moving farewell to an ambassador who not only built diplomatic bridges between Austria and Israel but also created close ties with the Israelite communities in Austria.

The talented soprano Hila Fahima, accompanied by pianist Anna Sushon, provided the musical framework for the ceremony. The moving sounds blended harmoniously with the solemnity of this special occasion.

The awarding of the "Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold" to Ambassador Mordechai Rodgold is seen not only as a recognition of his outstanding work in Austria but also as a sign of deep appreciation for the long-standing friendship between Austria and Israel. It represents the continuation of close relations and cooperation between the two countries in the future.

Ambassador Rodgold's term of office

Mordechai Rodgold, the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Austria, played a significant role in maintaining and strengthening diplomatic relations between Israel and Austria. As a diplomat, he represents Israel's interests in Austria and works to deepen bilateral relations.

During his tenure, Ambassador Rodgold has helped promote cooperation between the two countries at various levels. This includes political, economic, and cultural aspects. Cooperation has ranged from joint projects in the fields of science and technology to the promotion of intercultural dialogue.

Ambassador Rodgold's work is particularly important because it helps strengthen the historical ties between Israel and Austria while addressing the challenges and opportunities of the present. Issues such as the fight against anti-Semitism, regional security, and the promotion of peace in the Middle East play a central role.

In the past, Israel and Austria have established close relations based on shared values and interests. Ambassador Mordechai Rodgold helped deepen and broaden these ties to ensure positive and sustainable cooperation between the two countries.

His work as Ambassador demonstrated Israel's commitment to strengthening international relations and promoting peace, stability, and cooperation in the region and beyond.

