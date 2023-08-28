Jewish New Year Concert at the Vienna Konzerthaus Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the State of Israel

The Jewish Community Vienna invites to the second Jewish New Year's Concert in the Vienna Konzerthaus and offers a stage for Jewish music. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Clemens Pfeiffer, CC BY 2.0 AT

Israeli pianist Tom Borrow, known for his impressive performances and recent successes, will present works by Debussy, Chopin, and Rachmaninoff. The concert will be rounded out by a talented string quartet made up of members of the Israel Philharmonic. The lineup includes Alina Boyarkina and Noam Yaffe on violins, Erik Buchberger on viola, and Ori Ron on cello.

The concert is a testimony of hope - "The Hope", which is also the name of the Israeli national anthem - for a future in which human solidarity and freedom are central. This idea is expressed through the interaction of the artists during the concert.

After the Jewish New Year's Concert began last year in the aftermath of the Corona pandemic, it quickly established itself as an essential part of Vienna's cultural calendar. This event, which musically highlights human solidarity and freedom, is anticipated and appreciated by many. Rosh Hashanah, or Jewish New Year, is the focus of this musical celebration.

Tom Borrow, the star of the evening, was dubbed "One To Watch" by both Gramophone and International Piano following his sensational debut with the Israel Philharmonic in 2019. With an impressive professional background, he is one of the most remarkable young musicians of his generation.

Violinist Alina Boyarkina, violist Erik Buchberger and cellist Ori Ron have also had impressive careers, with all three graduating from the prestigious Buchmann-Mehta School of Music (BMSM). Violinist Noam Yaffe has had an impressive career in both Australia and Israel.

The renowned Vienna Concert Hall (Wiener Konzerthaus) in the Mozart Hall will host the second Jewish New Year's Concert on September 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this memorable concert are now on sale. The event is presented in cooperation with the Austrian Friends of the Israel Philharmonic. More information can be found here!

Vienna Israelite Community