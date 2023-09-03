Austria's Positive Path Towards Citizenship for Descendants of National Socialism Victims

It remains Austria's declared goal to continue to do justice to the need for the descendants of Nazi persecutees to feel connected to Austria and thus to our historical responsibility. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma

The possibility for affected persons to regain Austrian citizenship has proven to be a significant step. People of different ages have decided to take up Austrian citizenship in the past three years. These decisions are characterized by a trust in Austria and a strong attachment to the country.

Foreign Minister Schallenberg is pleased with the positive response from all over the world. The number of new Austrian citizens is growing continuously, which speaks not only for the trust in Austria, but also for the enrichment of society by these new members. This positive development contributes to turning the principle "Never forget" into a stronger "Never again".

Austrian citizenship for descendants of Nazi Victims

Austrian citizenship has a special meaning for the descendants of those who were once cruelly deprived of their identity. It allows them to reclaim an important part of their family history and to connect with their roots. Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasizes that the Austrian government remains committed to meeting this need for connection.

In the last three years, more than 31,000 people have taken advantage of the opportunity to file such an application to regain citizenship. Austrian embassies and consulates worldwide have welcomed more than 23,000 new citizens. These diplomatic missions serve as the initial point of contact for interested persons and offer assistance in applying for citizenship certificates and passports as well as consular assistance.

Particularly in countries such as Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Argentina and other countries in North and South America, Austrian representations are experiencing a strong influx of inquiries and advertisements. Interestingly, more than half of the new citizens are under the age of 35, indicating the intergenerational significance of this step.

The positive developments over the past three years illustrate Austria's commitment to recognizing its historical responsibility and strengthening ties with the descendants of Nazi persecutees. Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasizes that this process is supported by the entire federal government and the efforts of Austrian representations worldwide to provide professional assistance and support to claimants.

AUstrian MFA