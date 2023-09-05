Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog Visited Austria

Federal President Van der Bellen confirmed Austria's central task of keeping the memory of the Shoah alive. He stressed that the persecution and expulsion of tens of thousands of Jewish Austrians must never be forgotten.

In Demut verneigen wir uns vor den Opfern der Shoah.



In humility we bow before the victims of the Shoah. pic.twitter.com/r037ioDKAp — A. Van der Bellen (@vanderbellen) September 5, 2023

However, the talks between the two heads of state did not only cover historical topics. They also discussed current political developments. Referring to the Abraham Accords, the normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries, Herzog expressed the conviction that further agreements would follow. At the same time, he pointed to the growing security threat posed by Iran's nuclear program. Herzog described the current times as "dramatic" and found Israel to be at a crucial threshold.

Thank you my friend, President of Austria @vanderbellen for the warm hospitality at the Presidential Palace. Israel & Austria share a close friendship. I see Austria as a partner on a path to a better future. Our strategic partnership holds much potential for both countries. pic.twitter.com/LhBPONEMLt — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) September 5, 2023

President Van der Bellen expressed solidarity with Israel's concerns regarding Iran and Hezbollah. He stressed the need to prevent Iran from developing and acquiring nuclear weapons. He also reiterated Austria's support for the two-state solution in the Middle East. However, he stressed that many questions remain unanswered in this context.

Relations between Austria and Israel were described by both presidents as better than ever before. A Strategic Partnership, which has already been agreed upon, is to further intensify these relations. Van der Bellen emphasized that Israel could teach Austria a lot in the field of innovation, research and technology. He also stressed that Vienna was among the top five destinations for Israeli tourists.

Herzog summed up the positive relations between the two countries in the words of Austrian publicist Theodor Herzl: "If you want it, it's not a fairy tale." He underscored this as proof that the once unthinkable good relations between Israel and Austria have been achieved through hard work and determination.

The visit culminated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Shoah Name Wall in Ostarrichi Park, where the two heads of state commemorated the Jewish children, women and men from Austria who were murdered in the Holocaust.

Federal Chancellery of Austria