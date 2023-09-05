Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog Visited Austria

During an official visit to Vienna, Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog praised Austria's determined fight against anti-Semitism. Herzog stressed that the Austrian government's "uncompromising fight against anti-Semitism" should serve as an "example" for other countries. He expressed his appreciation for this stance, which is highly appreciated in Israel. During a joint press conference with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Herzog also stressed the importance of remembering the Holocaust, addressing the deep scars of that terrible time.

Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog together with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen laid a wreath at the Holocaust Memorial in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner and Daniel Trippolt / HBF

Federal President Van der Bellen confirmed Austria's central task of keeping the memory of the Shoah alive. He stressed that the persecution and expulsion of tens of thousands of Jewish Austrians must never be forgotten.

However, the talks between the two heads of state did not only cover historical topics. They also discussed current political developments. Referring to the Abraham Accords, the normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries, Herzog expressed the conviction that further agreements would follow. At the same time, he pointed to the growing security threat posed by Iran's nuclear program. Herzog described the current times as "dramatic" and found Israel to be at a crucial threshold.

President Van der Bellen expressed solidarity with Israel's concerns regarding Iran and Hezbollah. He stressed the need to prevent Iran from developing and acquiring nuclear weapons. He also reiterated Austria's support for the two-state solution in the Middle East. However, he stressed that many questions remain unanswered in this context.

Relations between Austria and Israel were described by both presidents as better than ever before. A Strategic Partnership, which has already been agreed upon, is to further intensify these relations. Van der Bellen emphasized that Israel could teach Austria a lot in the field of innovation, research and technology. He also stressed that Vienna was among the top five destinations for Israeli tourists.

Herzog summed up the positive relations between the two countries in the words of Austrian publicist Theodor Herzl: "If you want it, it's not a fairy tale." He underscored this as proof that the once unthinkable good relations between Israel and Austria have been achieved through hard work and determination.

The visit culminated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Shoah Name Wall in Ostarrichi Park, where the two heads of state commemorated the Jewish children, women and men from Austria who were murdered in the Holocaust.

