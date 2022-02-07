Iran Nuclear Talks: Negotiations in Vienna Continue

The 8th round of negotiations in the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume.

The Iran nuclear deal framework was a preliminary framework agreement reached in 2015 between the Islamic Republic of Iran and a group of world powers. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / United States Department of State, Public Domain

Following a break of more than a week, the 8th round of negotiations in Vienna in the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume on Tuesday 8 February. 

