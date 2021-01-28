Sponsored Content
Influential OPEC Fund Celebrates 45th Anniversary
The Vienna-based OPEC Fund for International Development marks its 45th anniversary today. Since inception in 1976 by the Member States of OPEC, the multilateral development finance institution has approved more than US$25 billion in essential financing for 135 partner countries.
The OPEC Fund's headquarters at Vienna's Parkring. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Niels Elgaard Larsen [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]
Established in 1976 with a distinct mandate to drive development, strengthen communities and empower people, the OPEC Fund’s member countries are: Algeria, Ecuador, Gabon, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. …
