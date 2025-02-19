Increase in Naturalizations in Austria in 2024

In Austria, a total of 21,891 people acquired citizenship in 2024, representing an increase of 9.8% compared to the previous year. A significant portion of these naturalizations was granted to individuals persecuted under the Nazi regime and their descendants, with an increase of 10.3% in this category. Of all the naturalized victims of Nazi persecution and their descendants, 99.9% resided abroad. The majority of these naturalizations involved individuals from Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The naturalization rate remained unchanged at 0.7% compared to the previous year. Particularly notable was the increase in naturalizations of individuals residing in Austria, which rose by 9.6% to a total of 13,036. Nearly half of the newly naturalized individuals with residence in Austria had previously held citizenship from Syria, Turkey, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, or Iran. Additionally, one-fifth of those granted citizenship were born in Austria. Women accounted for 49.2% of all naturalizations, while approximately one-third were under the age of 18.

Seven federal states recorded an increase in naturalizations, with the highest relative growth observed in Upper Austria, followed by Styria, Salzburg, and Carinthia. In contrast, Vienna and Burgenland experienced a decline in naturalizations compared to the previous year. More than three-quarters of all naturalizations were granted based on a legal entitlement, with most cases involving individuals who had resided in Austria for at least six years or demonstrated sustainable integration. Other naturalizations were granted based on marriage or a minimum 15-year stay in Austria. Additionally, some naturalizations were granted at the discretion of authorities or extended to spouses and children.

The statistics on naturalizations are based on official government decisions and are compiled by Statistics Austria. These data document all forms of citizenship acquisition and provide a detailed analysis of naturalizations by nationality, residence, age, and other criteria.

Statistics Austria