Vienna's MA 35: Progress at the Dreaded Office, but Challenges Remain

Vienna's Municipal Department 35 (MA 35), responsible for immigration and citizenship, has long been considered one of the most inefficient authorities in Austria. With extremely long waiting times, lack of accessibility, and complicated procedures, it caused a lot of frustration. Reforms are now showing the first signs of success, although challenges remain.

Many expats and migrants know only too well the recurring problems with citizenship applications, visa extensions of all kinds, and other bureaucratic hurdles. The long waiting times and the often opaque process not only caused frustration but also uncertainty among those affected. For many, this often meant having to postpone personal and professional plans indefinitely.

Reform process and initial results

Since NEOS City Councillor Christoph Wiederkehr took over responsibility in 2021, a comprehensive reform process has been initiated. The aim was to shorten the duration of procedures, improve customer service, and digitalize processes. A current interim assessment shows significant progress, which was published in a report by the authority itself.

The average duration of immigration procedures was around 68.6 days (2021), which has now been reduced to 41.1 days according to the report, which corresponds to a reduction of 40.1 %. For EEA citizens, the duration of the procedure was reduced from 41.3 to 12.9 days, an impressive reduction of 68.8%. The duration of procedures in settlement and residence matters for third-country nationals was reduced from 105.7 to 87.1 days, an improvement of 17.6%. The number of completed citizenship procedures rose from 5,999 (2021) to 7,356 in 2023, partly due to more staff and more efficient processes.

Digitalization, such as the use of an online assistant, and the establishment of a telephone service center contributed to the improvement. The average waiting time for calls was reduced from 3.6 minutes to 28 seconds.

Challenges in the area of citizenship

Despite the progress made, the long waiting times for citizenship applications remain a major problem. Applicants currently have to wait up to 324 days for an appointment. The high demand - particularly from descendants of victims of National Socialism and people with asylum status since 2015 or 2016 - continues to present MA 35 with major challenges.

To ease the pressure, the number of monthly appointments is to be increased from the current 1,000 to 1,300 and a further 105 employees are to be recruited. The number of staff has already risen from 554 (2021) to 717 (2024).

Political reactions

The reforms have met with mixed reactions from politicians, as reported by “DiePresse”. Councillor Wiederkehr emphasized the success of the reforms but pointed out the need for further improvements, especially in the area of citizenship. The Green Party welcomed the progress but criticized the continued long waiting times and called for more transparency.

However, as Vienna.at reported, there was also harsh criticism from the ÖVP and FPÖ, with the ÖVP's constitutional spokesperson Patrick Gasselich calling the progress “more than overdue” and accusing the city of organizational failure. The head of the FPÖ party in Vienna, Dominik Nepp, called for asylum seekers to be denied citizenship in general and criticized the reforms as insufficient.

The MA 35 is still undergoing a reform process, which is to become a continuous improvement process. Councillor Wiederkehr is also calling for a reduction in bureaucracy at the federal level to simplify the complex legal requirements. “MA 35 is Vienna's calling card for immigrants”, emphasized Wiederkehr and called for the path taken to be continued consistently.

