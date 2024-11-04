Intense Debates and Optimistic Solutions at the Vienna Migration Conference 2024

Under the leadership of ICMPD Director General Michael Spindelegger, the discussions focused on topics such as safe migration routes, the role of labor migration, the containment of irregular migration, and the concrete implementation of the EU migration pact. The conference focused on realistic but optimistic approaches to tackling the complex challenges of migration in Europe and beyond.

An optimistic outlook in times of uncertainty

Michael Spindelegger opened the conference with a clear appeal for a pragmatic, solution-oriented approach. He recalled the growing number of displaced persons worldwide, which according to the UNHCR now numbers over 120 million people who have been forced to leave their homes due to conflict, political instability, and economic hardship.

These developments underlined the urgency of creating regulated and safe routes for migration and at the same time addressing the causes of irregular migration in a targeted manner. In his closing remarks, Spindelegger emphasized the need to remain realistically optimistic. Despite the many challenges of global migration policy, the conference was characterized by a strong belief in the ability of the international community to find and implement viable solutions.

Focus: Labor migration and recruitment of skilled workers

A central theme of this year's conference was labor migration, in particular the recruitment of skilled workers through legal and orderly migration channels. Representatives from Pakistan and Bangladesh presented measures such as the provision of training, migrant resource centers, and preparation programs to qualify potential migrant workers to live and work abroad.

These initiatives were developed in cooperation with European countries and aim to address the increasing shortage of skilled workers in various sectors. Spindelegger emphasized that labor migration offers significant potential for economic development on both sides, in the countries of origin as well as in the destination countries, and can therefore create a win-win situation. Especially in a Europe with an acute shortage of skilled workers in many sectors, labor migration is seen as a necessary driver of prosperity and stability.

Digitalization and new technologies in migration

Another topic of the conference was the increasing role of technology and digitalization in migration management. The conference participants discussed how digital tools can improve the efficiency of migration management, whether through more precise data collection or the digitalization of border management and integration processes. Ashraf Abushady from UNIDO emphasized the opportunities that digitization offers for migration processes.

For example, technology could not only improve data quality but also enable faster and more accurate decision-making in asylum procedures and work permits. Nevertheless, the potential risks of such technologies were pointed out. The conference participants warned that the protection of privacy and the ethical issues of surveillance must be taken seriously in order to prevent misuse.

The EU migration pact: agreement and next steps

One of the main focuses was on the implementation of the new EU migration pact, which was adopted in 2023 after years of intensive negotiations. Spindelegger emphasized that the pact sends a signal to the European and global public that the EU can act as a united force and is ready to take decisive action. During the conference, the pact was praised as significant progress that has the potential to make migration within the EU more coherent and at the same time strengthen cooperation with third countries. The aim is to both promote legal migration and reduce irregular migration in a targeted manner.

Despite the progress made, there are still some challenges in implementation, particularly with regard to the different political positions of the EU member states on the issue of migration. Nevertheless, there was a broad consensus among the conference participants that the successful implementation of the pact can only be achieved through close cooperation between all EU member states and the support of European civil society.

The role of international partnerships and burden sharing

A central aspect of the conference was the importance of international partnerships for migration policy. Spindelegger referred to the EU's recently concluded strategic partnership with Egypt as an example of successful cooperation that focuses on both combating irregular migration and promoting legal migration routes.

There was broad agreement at the conference that fair burden-sharing is essential to safeguard both economic and security interests. Representatives from countries such as Greece and Belgium pointed out that cooperation with countries of origin and transit must be strengthened in order to develop long-term solutions to migration problems. International partnerships are a decisive factor for a sustainable migration policy, particularly concerning coping with the increasing number of refugees and economic burdens.

Looking to the future: challenges and opportunities

The Vienna Migration Conference 2024 made it clear that migration policy at a global level is at a turning point. The challenges remain great, particularly given the geopolitical crises, such as the tensions in Gaza and Ukraine, which also have an impact on migration flows. However, the conference ended on an optimistic note when Spindelegger called on the international players to actively inform the public about the progress and challenges in migration policy. Only through transparency and dialog could the public's trust in migration policy be strengthened.

This year's conference concluded with this vision and announced that the next Vienna Migration Conference 2025 will once again serve as a platform for dialog and cooperation. The hope remains that through cooperation between politics, business, and society, viable solutions for migration can be found that meet the requirements of a globalized world.

