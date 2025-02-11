Austria’s Population Approaches 9.2 Million, Growth Slows in 2024

Austria's population continues to grow to almost 9.2 Million, where Vienna has experienced the biggest Population Growth. / Picture: © Pedro Szekely from Los Angeles, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Austria’s population continues its upward trend, but recent data reveals that growth is slowing compared to previous years. Preliminary figures from Statistics Austria show that as of January 1, 2025, the country's population stood at 9,198,214, an increase of 39,464 people, or 0.4%, from the start of 2024. This represents a notable deceleration from the 0.6% growth recorded the year before, indicating shifting demographic dynamics.

"Austria’s population continues to grow, but not as rapidly as before," said Tobias Thomas, Director General of Statistics Austria. "In 2024, we saw a 0.4% increase, bringing the total population to just under 9.2 million. However, this growth was lower than in previous years, with regional differences highlighting unique trends across the country."

Vienna remains the primary engine of Austria's population growth. In 2024, the capital recorded a 1.1% increase, the highest among all federal states, bringing its total population to 2,028,399. This trend reflects Vienna's continued attractiveness, both as a hub for domestic migration and international settlement. In contrast, Burgenland experienced a slight population decline of 0.04%, making it the only state in Austria to record negative growth.

One of the most notable trends in Austria’s demographic profile is the increasing share of foreign nationals. As of January 1, 2025, there were 1,855,624 foreign nationals living in the country, making up 20.2% of the total population. This is a rise from 19.7% at the beginning of 2024, underscoring Austria’s role as an increasingly multicultural society. Vienna has the highest concentration of foreign nationals, with 36.4% of its residents holding non-Austrian citizenship. In contrast, Carinthia (13.6%), Lower Austria (12.5%), and Burgenland (11.5%) have the lowest proportions of foreign residents.

Statistics Austria