Vienna's Club Scene Between Crisis and Innovation: Saving the Capital's Nightlife from Dying Clubs

“There is no club death in Vienna yet, but we have to be careful that it doesn't happen,” warns Martina Brunner, Managing Director of the Vienna Club Commission (VCC). Many operators are confronted with a changed nightlife culture, as reported by ORF's “TOPOS” and “DerStandard”. Younger generations in particular often prefer to save their money for expensive concert tickets or festivals instead of regularly visiting clubs.

Alcohol consumption, which has traditionally been an important revenue driver for clubs, is declining, while at the same time drug consumption is on the rise - a trend that is economically problematic for club operators, as nothing can be earned from illegal substances. Martin Wagner, operator of the well-known Viennese club Flucc, explains that per capita turnover has fallen considerably as a result of these developments.

Urban densification and noise pollution

Another problem is the increasing density of the city, as reported by “DerStandard”. Many clubs are located in central areas that are now surrounded by new residential areas. Noise complaints from residents mean that operators have to comply with strict regulations, which can make operations more difficult or even result in closure.

Gregor Imhof, operator of the Viennese club Sass, emphasizes the importance of sensitive coexistence: “Many people in the city want restaurants and clubs, just not in front of their bedrooms.” He refers to a concept from London that gives priority to whoever was there first. According to this principle, new residents are not allowed to make noise complaints if they move near an existing club.

The industry is also calling for a legal redefinition of clubs as cultural venues. They are currently legally classified as discotheques and are therefore subject to the same noise regulations as craft businesses, for example. Adjusting this classification could give clubs more leeway.

Innovative approaches: Sustainability and temporary use

Some clubs rely on new concepts to remain economically and culturally relevant. Flucc, for example, has positioned itself as a cultural center since 2023 that does not focus exclusively on club operations but also offers daily events and artistic formats. “With only two to three club nights a week, it is hardly possible to survive economically,” explains Wagner.

The idea of temporary use plays a central role here. Many clubs were created in temporary spaces that were later made permanent. These opportunities need to be further developed to offer young creatives and cultural workers areas for experimentation. The topic of sustainability is also becoming increasingly important. The new “Green Club Guide Vienna” is intended to help clubs reduce their operating costs through environmentally friendly measures and at the same time make a contribution to climate protection.

International networking and new funding projects

In order to strengthen the Viennese club scene in the long term, the Vienna Club Commission is focusing on international cooperation. International Club Culture Matchmaking (ICCM), a project funded by the Federal Ministry for Arts, Culture, the Civil Service and Sport (BMKÖS), offers local artists and event organizers the opportunity to network across Europe and organize events together.

“Such collaborations can not only provide new creative impetus but also help to increase the visibility of the Viennese club scene on an international level,” explains Brunner.

A safe space for everyone: awareness and anti-discrimination

Another key concern is the creation of safe spaces for all visitors. In the summer of 2023, reports of sexual assault and abuse of power in the Viennese club scene caused a stir. Since then, there have been increased efforts to implement awareness concepts and train staff accordingly. The new model house rules against racism and discrimination, which were developed together with organizations such as ZARA and Black Voices Austria, are intended to help ensure that discrimination has no place in clubs. Regular awareness training and clear internal processes are part of the recommendations.

Looking to the future

Despite all the challenges, the Viennese club scene is resilient and creative. New projects, sustainable concepts, and international networking offer hope that the city's nightlife can continue to exist and flourish in the future.

Although the danger of clubs dying out is real, there is optimism: “We have survived difficult times before and reinvented ourselves time and again. Now is the time to work together on a sustainable club culture,” concludes Brunner. Vienna remains a city known for its cultural diversity and lively nightlife. It remains to be seen how the current measures and initiatives will develop and whether it will be possible to preserve the clubs as essential cultural venues.

