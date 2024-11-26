Concert Night at the Austrian Foreign Ministry: Music as a Bridge between Cultures

The focus was on artists from eight countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Chile and Taiwan. The internationally renowned Austrian violinist Lidia Baich, born in Russia, had put together an ensemble that impressed with its musical diversity and talent.

Music as a language of peace

In his opening speech, Alexander Schallenberg emphasized the universal language of music: “Listening to each other is the first step towards living together. Culture and music in particular offer a very direct opportunity to open ears and hearts - to the message of peaceful coexistence.” Against the backdrop of the current geopolitical challenges, in particular the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Schallenberg emphasized the role of art and culture as instruments of dialogue in times of conflict.

1000 days after the start of the Russian invasion, the concert program also reflected these tensions. In addition to works by Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy, contemporary pieces by the Russian composer Aleksey Igudesman and the Ukrainian composer Irina Dankevich were performed. The choice of works symbolized not only the conflict but also the hope for a dialogue between cultures.

Schallenberg made an urgent appeal: “We cannot achieve peace, trust, and tolerance through isolation and polarization. This senseless war must finally end. It is high time we found room for diplomacy and dialog again. The goal is clear: a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace for Ukraine in accordance with international law. No dictated peace over the heads of the Ukrainians, no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

Dialogue of cultures as a long-term initiative

The event was part of the work of the “Dialogue of Cultures” task force, which has been in existence at the Foreign Ministry since 2007. It aims to use art and music as a means of understanding and peaceful coexistence in addition to interreligious and intercultural dialogues. The first “Dialogue Concert” took place in June 2024, at which musicians from the Middle East performed together despite their differing political views. Both concert evenings illustrate the aim of the initiative: to bring people together to build trust and understanding through art.

An ensemble for peace

The ensemble put together by Lidia Baich was an impressive embodiment of this approach. Young talents from different countries and cultural backgrounds made music together - a clear sign that dialog and cooperation are possible despite all differences. The composition of artists from Russia and Ukraine in particular illustrated the power of music to create a space for encounters and exchange even in the most difficult of times.

Austria's foreign policy accents

The “Dialogue Concerts” are exemplary of Austria's foreign policy strategy, which relies on the use of culture as an instrument of diplomacy. The “Dialogue of Cultures” task force not only promotes cultural exchange but also initiates interreligious dialog. These initiatives complement Austria's commitment on international stages such as the United Nations and the European Union. The aim is to use soft power to build bridges and contribute to conflict resolution.

Alexander Schallenberg emphasized the importance of civil society exchange: “I am deeply convinced that the exchange between scientists, artists, and musicians is more important than ever right now. We must not let the dialog break off.”

An appeal for diplomacy and dialog

The concert evening was not only an artistic highlight but also a strong political statement. At a time when the world is characterized by polarization and conflict, the event showed how art can act as a unifying element. The message of the evening was clear: peace can only be achieved through dialog, mutual understanding, and cultural openness.

With the “Dialogue Concerts”, the Austrian Foreign Ministry is setting an example of the power of culture in foreign policy. These initiatives make it clear that diplomacy does not only take place on a political level but that art and music also have an important, unifying dimension.

Austrian MFA