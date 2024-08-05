Winners of the Austrian Art Prize 2024 Revealed

The Austrian Art Prize and the Hans Hollein Art Prize for Architecture are awarded for a multifaceted, internationally recognized body of work. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The award winners include choreographer Doris Uhlich, documentary filmmaker Karin Berger, and author Robert Schindel. Also honored were Ingrid Wiener (visual arts), Helga Bansch (children's and youth literature), Marina Faust (artistic photography), Ursula Endlicher (media art), Patricia Kopatchinskaja (music) and ARGEkultur Salzburg (cultural initiatives). This year's Hans Hollein Art Prize for Architecture goes to the architectural duo Heidi Pretterhofer and Michael Rieper.

"The Austrian Art Prize honors personalities who are not only established greats in this country but also important ambassadors of the Austrian art and culture scene beyond our borders," explained Andrea Mayer. Many of those honored had done pioneering work in their respective disciplines and had courageously and persistently pursued their visions, said the State Secretary.

Ingrid Wiener is being honored for her innovative tapestry art, which combines elements of photography, painting, and collage. Doris Uhlich is distinguished by her choreographic works, which treat human diversity and political themes with humor and curiosity. Karin Berger has made a name for herself with her cinematic reconstructions of the Nazi era, while Helga Bansch is known for her mysterious imagery in children's and youth literature.

Marina Faust received the prize for her experimental photographic work, which explores the relationship between image and viewer. Robert Schindel is honored for his significant contributions to contemporary German-language literature and the culture of remembrance. Ursula Endlicher is honored for her innovative works in media art that combine digital and analog worlds.

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, a world-renowned violinist, is honored for her extraordinary musical interpretations and integration of contemporary music into her programs. ARGEkultur Salzburg is honored for its diverse cultural initiatives and its contribution to cultural life in Salzburg.

The Hans Hollein Art Prize for Architecture honors the architectural duo Heidi Pretterhofer and Michael Rieper, whose work at the interface of architecture, urbanism, and cultural production enables new forms of coming together.

By increasing the prize money from 15,000 to 20,000 euros this year, the importance of the award-winning works and their creators is to be additionally recognized. The award winners were selected by independent expert juries.

BMKÖS