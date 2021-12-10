Inaugural Statement of Austria's New Chancellor: "We Want to Reconcile with History"

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: 9 hours ago; 12:55 ♦ (Vindobona)

Newly appointed Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer delivered his inaugural statement to the National Council. Read what the new chancellor said are some of the key issues his government will focus on.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer delivering his inaugural address to the National Council. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter

The New Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer delivered his inaugural address to the National Council in which he laid out some of the main areas that his government will focus on.

Dialogue

Chancellor Nehammer emphasized the importance of dialogue and noted that he had a “trusting exchange” with the opposition parties following his appointment as chancellor. “Dialogue is a basis for democratic action,” underscored Nehammer. …

