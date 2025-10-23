High-Level Conference in Vienna Highlights the Strategic Realignment of the Caucasus and Central Asia

The CIRSD and NGIC, in collaboration with the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna, organized a high-level conference titled "Shifting Grounds: The Caucasus, Central Asia and Europe in a New Global Order." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gryffindor [Public Domain]

Against the backdrop of changing alliances, economic realignments, and growing competition among the major powers, participants discussed the implications of these developments for Europe's future cooperation with its eastern neighbors.

The conference was opened by Ambassador Martin Eichtinger, Director of the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna, who welcomed the participants and emphasized Vienna's continuing importance as a center for international dialogue and diplomacy.

Prominent panelists discuss regional significance

The discussion, moderated by Vuk Jeremić, President of the CIRSD and former President of the 67th UN General Assembly, brought together a distinguished panel of former heads of state and senior politicians.

Prominent speakers included:

Benita Ferrero-Waldner, former Austrian Foreign Minister and EU Commissioner for External Relations.

Boris Tadić, former President of Serbia.

Nino Burjanadze, former Acting President and Speaker of Parliament of Georgia.

Dimitris Avramopoulos, former Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense and EU Commissioner for Migration.

Ana Birchall, former Deputy Prime Minister of Romania.

Central Asia as a strategic bridge

The panelists discussed in detail how the Caucasus and Central Asia are positioning themselves amid the currents of global power shifts. The debate focused on the growing importance of these regions as strategic bridges between Europe and Asia. They examined how improved connectivity, energy diversification, and regional cooperation can contribute to greater stability and prosperity. The NGIC, based in Azerbaijan, aims to promote dialogue, tolerance, and mutual understanding and to discuss global challenges, underscoring the relevance of the conference.

The role of Europe and its partners in supporting these processes was also highlighted, with an emphasis on how sustained engagement in common interests could turn uncertainty into opportunity.

The event, which promotes international discourse on the reshaping of the global order and Europe's role in this development, ended with a cocktail reception at the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna.

