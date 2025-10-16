Vienna Conference Focuses on Preventing Human Trafficking in Times of Crisis

The event was organized by the Task Force on Human Trafficking, chaired by the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. / Picture: © BMEIA/Pichler

The event, organized by the Task Force on Human Trafficking, chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the urgent need to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable groups and society as a whole to the growing risks of human trafficking.

The conference was opened by several prominent figures: Magnus Brunner, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration. Sabine…