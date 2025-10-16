Sponsored Content
Vienna Conference Focuses on Preventing Human Trafficking in Times of Crisis
Under the motto “Resilient together: Preventing human trafficking in times of crisis,” this year's Vienna Conference Against Human Trafficking brought together representatives and international experts at the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna.
The event was organized by the Task Force on Human Trafficking, chaired by the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. / Picture: © BMEIA/Pichler
The event, organized by the Task Force on Human Trafficking, chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the urgent need to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable groups and society as a whole to the growing risks of human trafficking.
The conference was opened by several prominent figures: Magnus Brunner, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration. Sabine…
