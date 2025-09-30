Sponsored Content
Russian Diplomat Expelled Following OMV Espionage Case
Just a few days after a suspected espionage case at the Austrian oil, gas, and chemical company OMV came to light, Austria has declared a Russian diplomat “persona non grata.” The high-ranking employee of the Russian Embassy in Vienna has already left the country.
The oil, gas, and chemical company OMV became a victim of a Russian espionage case. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / DanielZanetti / CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)
The expulsion was preceded by the Russian embassy's refusal to waive its employee's diplomatic immunity, thus preventing criminal investigations in Austria, as reported by ORF. Since the Ministry of Justice's request to waive immunity was not granted, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs felt compelled to expel the diplomat in…
or Log In
Fast News Search