Vienna, a Hub for Espionage since the Cold War

Vienna is not only a city of diplomacy; numerous secret services also operate here, often under the cover of official institutions. Vienna lies at the heart of Europe, at the intersection between East and West. This central location has historically made the city a natural meeting place for diplomats, traders, and secret service agents.

Even during the Congress of Vienna in 1814/15, when the map of Europe was redrawn, Vienna was a hotspot for espionage. The great powers spied on each other to obtain information about the plans and intentions of their negotiating partners. The history of espionage in Vienna is also linked to famous cases, such as that of Alfred Redl, a high-ranking officer in the Austro-Hungarian monarchy who worked as a double agent for Russia. Although this bizarre tradition goes back a long way, as we can see, it was only after the Second World War and the withdrawal of the Allied occupying powers in 1955 that modern stories of espionage in the city began. At that time, Austria declared itself permanently neutral. This status made Vienna an ideal, “safe” meeting place where spies from the enemy blocs of the Cold War (NATO and the Warsaw Pact) could operate without direct confrontation.

Historical shadows: the Danube as a transshipment point

During the Cold War, the Danube played a secret role, as reported by “DerKurier.” A contemporary witness recalls the extraterritorial premises of the Yugoslav River Shipping Company on the Handelskai in the 1950s. This area, which was awarded to Yugoslavia by Russian negotiators, was not only used for the transshipment of goods, but was also an inviolable place for the exchange of secret information and meetings between agents. Even back then, control over such extraterritorial areas highlighted the powerlessness of the Austrian authorities.

During the Cold War, Vienna was also a central location for US intelligence activities, such as the so-called “Operation Silver” in the 1950s, in which the CIA and British intelligence services dug a listening tunnel under telephone lines used by the Soviets. In 2010, Vienna was also the scene of a spectacular spy swap between the US and Russia, in which ten Russian spies arrested in the US were exchanged for four double agents imprisoned in Russia.

No legal basis, but diplomatic foundations in place

The legal basis in Austria is considered a key reason why Vienna is so attractive to foreign intelligence services. Experts and even the Austrian counterintelligence service itself often refer to Austria as a “spy paradise” or “Wild West” for agents. The criminal provisions on espionage in the Austrian Criminal Code (StGB), in particular § 256 StGB (“Secret intelligence service to the detriment of Austria”), only criminalize espionage that is directed against the interests of the Republic of Austria. Accordingly, gathering information or setting up or operating a secret service is only punishable if it results in a disadvantage for Austria.

The high density of international organizations, companies, and diplomatic missions is the main reason why Vienna has remained such an important center of espionage even after the Cold War and has even increased its attractiveness. Vienna is one of four official headquarters of the United Nations and is home to over 40 international organizations, 123 embassies, and around 140 multilateral diplomatic missions. Organizations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which monitored the Iranian nuclear deal, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which plays an important role in the Ukraine conflict, are of great interest to intelligence agencies. The information gathered concerns global security policy, nuclear programs, economic sanctions, energy policy (OPEC), and international crime (UNODC).

The enormous number of diplomats and internationally accredited personnel (around 3,200 diplomats and 7,300 international officials in Vienna) provides the ideal cover for intelligence agents. Many intelligence services use their embassies and permanent representations to international organizations as so-called legal residencies. The agents officially work as diplomats, enjoy diplomatic immunity, and are thus additionally protected from criminal prosecution or arrest by Austrian authorities. Vienna also serves as a hub for many international corporations, which operate their Central and Eastern European headquarters from here. These companies are often targets of industrial espionage, which involves the theft of technology, trade secrets, and information about markets and strategies.

The major loophole is that espionage against the interests of other states or international organizations—such as the UN, OSCE, or IAEA, all of which are based in Vienna—is not punishable as long as no damage is caused to the Republic of Austria. The comparatively low penalty under Section 256 of the Criminal Code was cited in the Constitution Protection Report as a factor that makes operating on Austrian territory attractive. The aforementioned legal situation leads to discontent and mistrust among international partners and intelligence services. Austrian diplomats report that they are sometimes “cut off” at important meetings where confidential information is exchanged, as other states consider the risk of disclosure to be too high due to the massive presence of foreign services.

This situation allows foreign intelligence services to station their employees in Vienna under the protection of diplomatic immunity and to conduct operations against third parties from there without having to fear serious criminal prosecution in Austria. This makes Vienna an ideal base for operations.

Aggressive actors: Russia and China in focus

Experts warn that Vienna's legal framework and neutrality have turned it into an “aircraft carrier” for intelligence services, especially those that have already been severely restricted or expelled from other European countries (e.g., Russian and Chinese intelligence services), as reported by ORF. In contrast to other European capitals, this is evident in the example of Russia, because after the start of the war in Ukraine, many suspected agents were expelled, but the Russian diplomatic presence in Vienna remained largely intact. Experts estimate that a significant proportion of Russian diplomats accredited in Vienna have a background in intelligence, making Vienna a “veritable aircraft carrier” for their activities. Russia is even said to use Vienna specifically for training new agents. The so-called “Russencity” or Russian embassy in Vienna's 22nd district, whose roofs are equipped with numerous satellite dishes for electronic reconnaissance, serves as the perfect bridgehead.

According to the former Office for the Protection of the Constitution, China also operates covert illegitimate structures in Vienna, including suspected police stations for monitoring dissidents. These “overseas police stations” or “service centers,” which operate under the guise of providing bureaucratic services to Chinese nationals abroad, serve China in monitoring dissidents. However, China also targets sensitive information from areas such as research, technology, and strategically important companies in order to accelerate its own technological progress. The Confucius Institutes, often located at universities and officially serving to promote cultural exchange, are also suspected of being used for information gathering and influence peddling. Such institutes have already had to close in some European countries. Unlike Russia, which maintains one of the world's largest diplomatic presences in Vienna, Chinese services operate more discreetly or from neighboring locations, such as Budapest, according to experts.

The West also spies

In addition to the offensive activities of Russia and China, Vienna also plays an important role as a target and area of operation for Western intelligence services. The presence of Western services is traditionally strong, even if the nature of espionage is usually more subtle or focused on monitoring opposing actors.

The US intelligence services are considered the largest and most technically advanced players in Vienna. Reports made public by whistleblower Edward Snowden suggested that the NSA (National Security Agency) had been monitoring telecommunications across Austria. Media reports identified a suspected NSA listening post in a villa in Vienna-Währing, which was reportedly operated under the cover name “Vienna & Annex” – often in conjunction with the US Embassy. Although the US insisted that it was an “open source center,” the facility was later abandoned and relocated.

The revelations about the espionage activities of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) in Austria were particularly explosive, as reported by TAZ. In 2015, it became known that the BND had been spying on Austrian targets on a large scale on behalf of or with the support of the NSA. In addition to Austrian ministries, this also included international organizations (such as the UNO City) and strategically important Austrian companies (e.g., Voestalpine, Raiffeisen Bank). The espionage took place as part of the so-called “Operation Eikonal,” in which the BND provided the NSA with search terms via a listening station in Germany, which also included Austrian government agencies and companies. The affair led to massive irritation in Vienna and a formal complaint by the Austrian government against the BND, which was dropped due to a lack of prospects for success.

Consequences of lax laws

However, revelations in recent years have clearly shown that even allies are exploiting Austria's lax espionage laws to engage in industrial espionage and surveillance of political institutions in Austria without hindrance. Austria's neutrality therefore protects it from neither Eastern nor Western espionage activities. The consequences for Austrian diplomacy are also considerable, as Austria is repeatedly excluded due to security concerns.

Calls for a reform of espionage criminal law and an extension of criminal liability to espionage against other states are loud in Austria, but have not yet been implemented by politicians.

DSN