Hatice Gruber-Tschida Appointed New Managing Director of Österreich Institut
Hatice Gruber-Tschida, former Head of the Integration Centers Division of the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF), will be the new Managing Director of the Österreich Institut, which is responsible for language teaching in the area of international culture at 10 locations in Belgrade, Brno, Bratislava, Budapest, Krakow, Rome, Sarajevo, Moscow, Warsaw, and Wroclaw.
Ms. Hatice Gruber-Tschida was most recently Head of the Integration Centers Division of the Austrian Integration Fund (See the logo in the background of a picture with Foreign Minister Schallenberg). / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Mahmoud / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
The BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce in a press release that Mag. (FH) Hatice Gruber-Tschida has taken over the management of Österreich Institut GmbH (ÖI GmbH).
Hatice Gruber-Tschida can look back on an impressive professional experience. …
