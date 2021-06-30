Sponsored Content
German-Speaking Heads of State: "Possibility of More Sustainable and Resilient Era"
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 08:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
The heads of state of German-speaking countries met in Germany to discuss social cohesion after the Covid-19 pandemic and using the pandemic to move into a "more sustainable and resilient era". Read more about the meeting below.
On the invitation of the German President Frank Walter Steinmeier (right), the German-speaking heads of state, among them Austria's Alexander Van der Bellen (left) and his wife Doris (middle), met in Potsdam, Germany. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBF
The German-speaking heads of state met near the capital Berlin at the invitation of the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to discuss social cohesion in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Steinmeier welcomed the heads of state of Belgium, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Austria to Potsdam for informal talks. …
